National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

NCMI stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110.0% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

