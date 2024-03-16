National Grid (LON:NG) Trading Up 0.9%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,051.50 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.40). Approximately 6,725,067 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,036 ($13.27).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,182.50 ($15.15).

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market cap of £39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,519.57, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,038.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,018.53.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

