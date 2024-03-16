Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) CEO Sells $66,970.25 in Stock

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

KITT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,079. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.03. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nauticus Robotics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Featured Articles

