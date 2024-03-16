NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.80.

VYX stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.55.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

