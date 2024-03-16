Needham & Company LLC Raises AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Price Target to $3.75

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADTH

AdTheorent Price Performance

Institutional Trading of AdTheorent

NASDAQ:ADTH opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdTheorent by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AdTheorent by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AdTheorent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdTheorent

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.