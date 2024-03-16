Needham & Company LLC Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $31.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $61,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 455,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at $171,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $143,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

