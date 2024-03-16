Neo Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $15.28 or 0.00022625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $48.01 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO distinguishes itself within the blockchain space through its dBFT 2.0 consensus mechanism, support for digital assets, digital identities, and smart contracts, along with a focus on creating a smart economy. The platform’s ability to process transactions quickly and securely, combined with features introduced in NEO 3.0, positions NEO as a comprehensive ecosystem for developing and deploying decentralized applications. It’s developed with the aim to include a broad community of developers by supporting multiple programming languages.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

