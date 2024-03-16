NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 552.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,769 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $122,552,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,046,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,416. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $102.35 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

