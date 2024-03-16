Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $605.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.61.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

