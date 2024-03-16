Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.59

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $15.38. Newcrest Mining shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1,225,600 shares trading hands.
Newcrest Mining Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Newcrest Mining Company Profile
Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.
