NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIBE Industrier AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.