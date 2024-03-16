NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NMI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas Daniel Realmuto sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $37,757.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,054.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock worth $13,241,826 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of NMI by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 31.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

