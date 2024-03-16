Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $16.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.62. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,572,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after buying an additional 1,163,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.