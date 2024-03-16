Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.