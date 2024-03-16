NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 1.6%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 3,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 8.29%. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.95%.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

