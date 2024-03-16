Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCLH. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

