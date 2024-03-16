Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NU. UBS Group boosted their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. NU has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,250,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,053,000 after acquiring an additional 565,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NU by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 148,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NU by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in NU by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 41,784,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,062,000 after acquiring an additional 253,915 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

