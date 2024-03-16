NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

NS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.43.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.