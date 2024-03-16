Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIM opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

