NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 12,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $238.94 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after buying an additional 827,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.66.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.