NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00016486 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001583 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,097.02 or 1.00128346 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010241 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00160331 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.