Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $49.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,665.28 or 0.05382822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00083427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00018494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00018362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

