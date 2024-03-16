Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.62% and a negative net margin of 614.25%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

OPTT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies during the second quarter worth $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 465.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 78.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 240,349 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary power platforms that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North America, South America, Australia, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy that generates power for use independent of the power grid in offshore locations.

Featured Stories

