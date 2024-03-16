Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,995 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 317.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 173,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 131,836 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

