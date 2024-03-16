Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ocuphire Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.36. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
Further Reading
