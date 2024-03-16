Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Shares Down 0.3%

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.97). 103,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 194,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($1.97).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 152.62. The stock has a market cap of £181.06 million, a PE ratio of -3,875.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Richard King acquired 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,959.48 ($5,073.00). In other Odyssean Investment Trust news, insider Arabella Cecil acquired 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,074.68 ($6,501.83). Also, insider Richard King purchased 2,506 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £3,959.48 ($5,073.00). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,916. 13.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Further Reading

