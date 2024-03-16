Olympia Financial Group Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OLY stock opened at C$102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$247.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.16. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$64.80 and a one year high of C$122.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$125.67 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

