OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Achieves $152.56 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $152.56 million and $28.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00082121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00018398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00017796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001376 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

