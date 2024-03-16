Optimum Investment Advisors Has $60,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $122.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.