Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $277.73 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $292.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.41.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

