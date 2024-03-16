Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 775 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

