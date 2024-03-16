Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Optiva Trading Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS RKNEF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Optiva has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

