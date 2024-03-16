Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $129.37. The stock has a market cap of $345.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,279,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.