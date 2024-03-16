Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Trading 11.8% Higher

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report) were up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 382,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 166,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.51 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of -2.21.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.