Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.35 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $146.76 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00015940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001562 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,102.43 or 1.00008168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010390 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.88 or 0.00156948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.15856527 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,783,883.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.