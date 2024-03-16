Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,055. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.
Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Announces Dividend
About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF
The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.
