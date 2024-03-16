Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Purchases $176,000.00 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

