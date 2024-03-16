PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.120-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.5 million-$112.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.4 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.700 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PD opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $22,062,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 597,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $10,913,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

