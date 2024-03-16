PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 4,500 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after acquiring an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $15,262,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after acquiring an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 225,473 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

