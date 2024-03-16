&Partners Acquires Shares of 21,340 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.