&Partners Buys 4,843 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

&Partners raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 230.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $7.73 on Friday, hitting $484.10. The stock had a trading volume of 29,153,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.64 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $443.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total value of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,346,600 shares of company stock valued at $600,264,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

