&Partners Buys Shares of 41,134 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

&Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,146. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

