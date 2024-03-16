&Partners Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

&Partners reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,252 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.21. 1,202,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,796. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

