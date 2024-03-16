&Partners Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

&Partners lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. &Partners owned about 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 1,165,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:RC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 3,027,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,570. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading

