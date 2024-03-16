&Partners Has $2.25 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

&Partners raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.23. 9,234,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,730. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.75.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

