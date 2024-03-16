&Partners Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

&Partners boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 113.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,846 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.