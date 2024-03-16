&Partners Invests $17.64 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 190,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,656. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.55 and a 12 month high of $237.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.