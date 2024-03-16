&Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

&Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,446 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,463,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 269,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. 2,236,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.