&Partners Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

&Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IQLT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,521. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.