&Partners Sells 19,869 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

&Partners lowered its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 307,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,869 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of &Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.60. 250,090 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $550.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.