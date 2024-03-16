&Partners Sells 81,788 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

&Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,788 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.60. 5,914,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.